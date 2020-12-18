The Disrespect! Jordin Sparks Says Her Precious Liddo Baby Shushes Her When She Sings

Pure comedy! Jordin Sparks may have impressed millions of Americans with her vocals but her son – has had enough!

The singer and actress is the latest guest on OZY’s “The Carlos Watson Show.” We’ve got an exclusive clip from the episode where Jordin talks about her son shushing her singing and gives some nice insight into her marriage. Check it out below:

We love this! We’ve read articles about Jordin and her hubby but it was dope to hear her talk about how they got together. The full episode goes live at 1 pm EST. This is the last episode of “The Carlos Watson Show” of the year but we’ll new clips for you at the top of 2021 giving you sneak peeks at interviews with early January guests, including Glynn Turman, Sevyn Streeter, and Boris Kodjoe! Y’all excited?

Oh and here’s a cute video of DJ NOT shushing his mama:

So precious riiiight?!

In other Jordin Sparks news, the former American Idol winner released her first Christmas inspired album earlier this month called Cider and Hennessy.

The ten-track project includes some rather unconventional Christmas songs with wonky titles like “Trapmas Medley” and “Merry Christmas To Your Face,” where the songstress croons about spending time with your loved ones during the holiday.

During an interview with ET, the 30-year-old star shared more details about her new holiday-inspired project.

“Cider and Hennessy not only represents me and my husband and how we go together and mesh very well together but how I wanted to represent the music on the whole project. So it’s a little bit classic and it’s a little bit turnt up,” explained the bubbly singer.

[….]

“This whole album is surprising because I wasn’t planning on releasing a Christmas album.”

Surprising indeed!

You can listen to the full album down below.