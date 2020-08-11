Say Something Nice: Jordin Sparks Gets Clowned Over Mickey Mouse Club Banger “Red Sangria”

Jordin Sparks is so sweet, talented and unproblematic that we would feel guilty clowning her Kidz Boppy new single “Red Sangria” that fueled a relentless roast fest across social media the entire weekend.

Peep the video below:

As you can see, “Red Sangria” is bouncy radio candy with a wholesome vibe but the timing couldn’t be worse as everyone p-pops to Cardi & Megan’s deliciously nasty smash “WAP.”

The video–which was filmed in compliance with California’s COVID protocols–features Jordin hitting the streets with her girls that include Amber Riley and “Grown-ish star Francia Raisa who get it poppin’ in the dancery.

One of the dudes at the spot (Jordin’s real-life husband Dana Isaiah) catches her eye and the two flirt the night away while things move from the party to the after-party at the pool.

Now, if we’re being honest, there were a few valid critiques of the feel-good single (that we’re sure will ring off at youth ministry lock-ins), but most of the reactions went a smidge too far and pushed people to defend the lovable “American Idol” alum.

“Red Sangria” is reportedly the lead single from Jordin’s upcoming fourth album that already has some buzz thanks to the trending video.

I feel bad for Jordin Sparks rn, maybe we should pull it back a little.. pic.twitter.com/WX5E7HYkEa — ✨🍯✨ (@hunnyyed) August 9, 2020

How do you feel about Jordin’s new video? Will you be sipping her “Red Sangria?” Peep the Twitter hysteria over the wholesome video on the flip.