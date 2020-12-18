Bossip Video

New music alert!

Muni Long has had one helluva year and so it’s only right that she closes 2020 with one last banger for you to rock with during these final days of the calendar. Today, the Supergiant Records star dropped a new joint called “Build A Bae” that features another up-and-coming star in Yung Bleu. It marks the fourth single from her recently released EP Black Like This.

The track is essentially a clever and witty run-down of the things required to land a lady like Muni Long. Good karma, good credit, a plan for the future, and several other necessities that make a woman feel secure. For his part, Yung Bleu makes it clear that he’s more than qualified to court any woman with the type of demands that Muni Long is putting forth. Boss s#!t.

“Bulid A Bae” is produced by Damar Jackson and the accompanying music video is directed by Keomi Mars. Press play down below and get into yet another slapper by Muni Long and be sure to follow her on Instagram to stay up-to-date with her latest and greatest.