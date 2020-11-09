Bossip Video

Muni Long is on a mission.

She’s not only on a mission for success and acclaim for her art. She’s on a mission to put Black women on the pedestal that they deserve to sit on and she’s using everything at her disposal to see that mission be accomplished.

The singer-songwriter is set to release her debut body of work, Black Like This, this Friday, November 13. You’ve seen Muni on BOSSIP previously with her singles “Midnight Snack” and “Breakin’ Up”. Today, we’re bringing you what will be the final single before the release of the EP. It’s called “Nekkid” and features Atlanta’s own YFN Lucci.

The title alone already tells you WTFGO but in order to the release that you’re looking for you need to press play and let Muni’s voice touch you in a special place. If come…a lil closer to the speaker what you’ll hear is creativity, sex appeal, and the type of melodies that will probably be in your head while you’re getting some…

This girl is fierce and we can’t wait to speak to her and pick her brain about her art, her life, and her goals. Until then, get into this joint and get ready for Black Like This on Friday! Click the flicks above and follow her on Instagram!