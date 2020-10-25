Bossip Video

Muni Long is knockin’ em out of the park back-to-back!

Muni Long Breakin Up

Source: Supergiant Records / Supergiant Records

Last week we told y’all that Muni Long was that s#!t and this week she’s back with a brand new single and accompanying music video that proves her consistency while also proving that you need to listen to BOSSIP when we tell you about the latest upcoming artists who are on our radar. Muni Long is definitely one of those so get in-tune now so that when she blows you can say, “Damn I been listening to her since BOSSIP told me she was fire!”

View this post on Instagram

This is the epitomization of “IT TAKES A VILLAGE”. Without my team…. without the people who saw my vision, believed in it, put life into it and then helped me manifest, this would not be possible. . . Thank you to my stylist extraordinare @jasonrembert assisted by @sakinahsela and @jareddepriest! Couldn’t have done this without you! To my glam team @mugopus and @stylezbytamond — you guys keep me fierce and I cannot thank you enough. Thank you all for allowing me to live in my purpose! . . To @chrisjallaire — The person who wrote this amazing feature for @vogue. THANK YOU for allowing me the opportunity to speak to the world through you. Your words were so eloquent and thoughtfully placed. . . To @thechambergroup @chamberschris @kerry.smalls I couldn’t have chosen a better team to handle my reintroduction to the world! You guys are rockstars and I am beyond grateful to have you on the team. . . Last but not least, can’t forget the great @orinary on the lens 📸 and @estelledarlings for your amazing coaching on these poses! Thank you for knowing my angles better than me! . . . All that said, I got a feature in VOGUE, y’all!!!!! 😝

A post shared by MUH-Knee LONG 💸💰💸💰 (@munilong) on

Bragging rights aside, we want to see Muni Long win because her art is outstanding and the music video for “Breakin Up” is evidence. In her last music video, “Midnight Snack” featuring Jacob Latimore, we saw a dark and seductive Muni arrest us with her sex appeal and mysterious aura. In “Breakin Up”, we find Muni in a much more colorful and playful mood all while telling some sucka that he no longer has access to her…deep, wet, pockets. The account’s closed, loser!

 

Muni Long appears to have things planned for herself and these high-quality visuals are going to go a long way in telling her story when it comes time to drop a project.

What do you think of “Breakin Up”? hit the comment section and sound off! Also, peep her new feature in VOGUE!

Categories: For the Fellas, For the Ladies, For Your Viewing Pleasure
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.