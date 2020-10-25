Bossip Video

Muni Long is knockin’ em out of the park back-to-back!

Last week we told y’all that Muni Long was that s#!t and this week she’s back with a brand new single and accompanying music video that proves her consistency while also proving that you need to listen to BOSSIP when we tell you about the latest upcoming artists who are on our radar. Muni Long is definitely one of those so get in-tune now so that when she blows you can say, “Damn I been listening to her since BOSSIP told me she was fire!”

Bragging rights aside, we want to see Muni Long win because her art is outstanding and the music video for “Breakin Up” is evidence. In her last music video, “Midnight Snack” featuring Jacob Latimore, we saw a dark and seductive Muni arrest us with her sex appeal and mysterious aura. In “Breakin Up”, we find Muni in a much more colorful and playful mood all while telling some sucka that he no longer has access to her…deep, wet, pockets. The account’s closed, loser!

Muni Long appears to have things planned for herself and these high-quality visuals are going to go a long way in telling her story when it comes time to drop a project.

What do you think of “Breakin Up”? hit the comment section and sound off! Also, peep her new feature in VOGUE!