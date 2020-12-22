Bossip Video

Now, this could get “so nasty and so rude”…

NeNe Leakes is so fed up with Bravo that she’s bringing in the big guns. The reality star went live on Instagram Monday alongside famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump who represented the families of Trayvon Martin and Mike Brown to claim she’s a victim of racial discrimination.

After already telling fans to “boycott Bravo” the former Real Housewife of Atlanta said that she’s “elevated” the network and was wrongly demoted while white housewives on other franchises were elevated to new heights.

“When you work at these companies you want elevation, everyone wants to level up in their opportunities at their jobs, as an original housewife, a lot of these girls were being elevated and I was being demoted,” NeNe told attorney Crump. “I was being given less and less and these girls were given more and more episodes. Original housewives across the board, other places they were getting full seasons and I was getting less episodes every season.

NeNe also spoke on “Married To Medicine” star Mariah Huq who she says was unfairly treated by the network as well. Mariah was not offered a contract to return for the show’s 8th season and said she felt “pushed out” of the show that she created. In case you didn’t know, Mariah not only created the show but got executive producer credit for it.

According to NeNe, rumors have swirled that Mariah “gave away her rights” to the show but that’s simply untrue.

“She never gave away her rights, that’s the way it’s been positioned over the years, ” said NeNe on Mariah. “She never gave up her rights, she’s the creator and owner of the show. She was never given credit for it or paid for it, it was taken from her. Yes [she was penalized] for it.”

Mariah has thanked NeNe for “opening doors” at Bravo and called Ben Crump “God sent.”

NeNe also said she’s been flooded with text messages from people who are “afraid” and warning her not to speak out.

“I want to be able to say more,” said NeNe. “I received so many text messages from so many people who are afraid, they don’t want you to say anything. You work so hard and you open up doors for other people and it’s unfair treatment, it’s not right.”

At one point Nene also not so subtly used Kim Zolciak as an example of someone who was treated differently than black cast members.

“The last few seasons it’s just been Black on this set, when my white counterpart was on my particular set, they come and go when they want to, they cuss out people,” said NeNe. “When WE cuss out somebody we’re an angry black woman! You say one cuss word, you are angry, bitter, you are horrible!”

Hmmm…

Ultimately NeNe said she wants to have a “conversation” with Bravo.

At this point, it’s safe to say we won’t ever see NeNe back on #RHOA after all of this is done.

Do YOU think NeNe was discriminated against by Bravo? What’s really going on here?