Poor Thang: Tearful NeNe Leakes Says She Wants ‘Fair Treatment’, Won’t Make #RHOA Return

NeNe Leakes has stopped hurling racism allegations and shade towards Andy Cohen and instead she’s shedding tears.

As previously reported after NeNe announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta she eviscerated Bravo boss Andy for “being racist” and a “Queen” who “no one knew” before she joined #RHOA.

Now she’s singing a much softer tune, one that’s full of tears and allegations that she was bullied behind the scenes during her tenure on #RHOA.

The reality star, 52, is set to address all things RHOA with Tamron Hall today and in a preview clip, she’s seen crying about being treated “unfairly.” According to NeNe, she doesn’t “deserve” the way she’s been treated. Her words echo what she’s said on Twitter for months, hinting about being discriminated against and urging people to “support black women.”

All of these companies comin out with large contributions towards social justice! Clearly there r lots of executives sitting in these offices with no heart & no feelings! U sit there knowin that a black person hasn’t been treated equal! I just want u to know, your a piece of shit — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) June 9, 2020

Support Black Women, Protect Black Women! You have no idea what they’ve been thru or the WEIGHT they have carried on their backs silently for yearsssssssssss. Thank you! Bye — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) August 26, 2020

It’s not about 1 black woman! It’s about supporting black periodt. I’m strong, I’m healthy and i will survive. Love y’all bye! — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) August 21, 2020

“You said you want to meet potentially with the folks over at Bravo behind the scenes if you think that something can be worked out,” said Tamron. “These allegations, again, very serious. Discrimination, bullying.” “I can’t tell you everything that I want from them but I can tell you that I want fair treatment,” said NeNe in the preview clip. “I deserve fair treatment. I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there, or haven’t done even worse … I don’t deserve this treatment. I’m as confused as you are.”

She also added that she won’t return to the show for another season.

“No, no I do not,” said NeNe when asked by Tamron if she thinks she’ll come back.

That poor, poor thang!

In addition to speaking with Tamron Hall, NeNe also told Entertainment Tonight that she wasn’t fired but made the decision to leave #RHOA after she was given an “unfair offer.” She also previously said that Andy “forced her out” of the franchise.

“I left the show. I had an offer on the table. I did not think the offer was a fair offer,” NeNe told ET”s Kevin Frazier.

She also added that she hopes to one-day reconcile with Andy who she considers “family” despite their (clearly one-sided) argument. According to NeNe, you can’t just “turn your feelings off” for family.

“You know, you don’t turn off your feelings for someone because you had an argument,” said NeN to ET. “I’ve always loved Andy like he was a family member of mine. I worked with him for a very long time so I have a lot of love for him, so, you know, you can’t just turn your feelings off because you had an argument.” “I mean, again, I consider him to be like family, families argue. Families fight. Families come back together,” she says. “I have nothing but love for him and I’m certain that we will talk. We just texted right after that happened.”

After calling the man “racist” a reconciliation probably won’t happen, NeNe—but sure!

