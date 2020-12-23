Bossip Video

Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued by victims of a 2018 Treyway armed robbery, who claim he’s already pleaded guilty, so he should be held accountable in civil court as well.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been a free man for half of 2020 and already released one project, had a number 1 single, and went back into hibernation during that time. Even with serving his two years behind bars, his previous actions are still coming back to haunt him. This time, a robbery that took place in 2018 is coming back around in the form of a lawsuit from the victims who are seeking justice.

According to reports from TMZ, the victims–Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier–want him to be held accountable beyond his 2 years served for what he did to them.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Wonzer and Dozier say they lost a bundle during the robbery — including shoes, master recordings, hard drives, precious jewelry, a camera and cash, among other items. They say the whole thing was a case of mistaken identity — Tekashi and co. allegedly thought they were affiliated with Rap-A-Lot Records, but they say they weren’t. In the suit, filed by powerhouse attorney Joe Tacopina, they say although Tekashi didn’t do the robbing himself … he did film the whole thing from an SUV outside, while his cohorts in the Nine Trey Bloods did the dirty work. In any case, Wonzer and Dozier now want him to pay for the assault, battery and emotional distress they say they suffered.

With his new $10 million dollar deal, at this point, it’s best to pay a settlement and put this behind him.