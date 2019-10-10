Snitching Pays: Tekashi 6ix9ine Scores $10 MILLION Deal With Former Record Label

Tekashi 69 Scores $10M Deal With Former Record Label 10k Projects

The “stop snitching” movement can officially be labeled dead as of today.

Snitching team captain Tekashi 6ix9ine has proven that in this day and age, it doesn’t matter at all. After standing trial last month and telling all the Treyway secrets, many thought his life would be downhill but as we’ve all seen right before our eyes: that just seems to not be the case.

TMZ reports that the rapper-turned-federal-informant has resigned with his former label 10k projects for an astounding $10,000,000. The kicker here is that this insane amount is only for two albums upon his release. This deal is sure to further conspiracy theories that he was an informant all along.

Earlier this week, we reported that prosecutors requested 6ix9ine’s sentencing be moved up from 2020, and the request was swiftly approved. If he wasn’t going to be released, why would the court move up his sentencing? Last month, Tekashi and his team also issued a press release explaining that he WOULDN’T be accepting witness protection, either. So it really looks like whatever crazy plan he had seems to be working out.

As for now, he is definitely one of the wealthiest people behind bars.