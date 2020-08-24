Queen Of Da Souf: Mulatto Shines On Trunk-Rattling Debut Album, Floods The Block With BIG LATTO BUZZ

4 songs into the album and @mulatto is now my favourite rapper pic.twitter.com/Xo1hPaRmjH — Ghloè Ting (@jadeadoesntcare) August 21, 2020

Everyone’s buzzing over 21-year-old “Rap Game” winner-turned-buzzy Rap star Mulatto who dropped her highly anticipated debut album “Queen of Da Souf” just days after becoming the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to earn a gold plaque for “B**** From Da Souf.”

“1st solo female rapper from Atlanta with a muthaf*cking plaque!!! I just made history!!! QUEEN OF DA SOUF 8/21. @bankrollgotit @saweetie @trinarockstarr @djyoungpharaoh THANK YOU,” she captioned in a celebratory Instagram post.

Blessed with a distinctive voice and chest-thumping flow, the Georgia peach dominated headlines with a spectacular album rollout featuring the swankiest dinner/party you’ll ever see for a new artist.

It’s rare to see so many wins, so soon for a newcomer like Big Lotto who was crowned one of XXL’s Freshmen of the year within days of appearing in Cardi & Meg’s world-stopping “WAP” video that’s STILL buzzing online.

“Just beautiful….. I been seen Mulatto grinding and grinding and she really getting up there. I see her up and stuck up there. Sooo proud of her. Keep Killing and Thank you sooo much,” gushed Cardi in an Instagram post featuring “WAP” BTS clips.

With her debut album “Queen Of Da Souf” (featuring Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, City Girls, 42 Dugg, Saweetie and Trina), she proves her growing army of haters wrong with razor sharp bars on trunk-rattling tracks and undeniable star power that separate her from the crowded crop of talented female rappers in the game.

Have you been bumping “Queen of Da Souf?” What’s your fave track? Tell us in the comments and peep the buzz over Mulatto’s debut album on the flip.