Bossip Video

T.I. hosts 21 Savage on his podcast ExpediTIously podcast and breaks down “Thot Prevention,” promoting backlash.

T.I.’s podcast, Expeditiously, has become one of the best podcasts to join the landscape in the past year. TIP has created a space where people who wouldn’t usually do a podcast can come sit down and enjoy themselves and be open with one of their pals. Even those who do podcasts seem to be a bit more open with TIP than they would anyone else. Just last month, Young Thug went viral opening up about how he views Andre 3000 vs Elton John in his own personal experience. That clip instantly went crazy online, bringing a ton of new ears to that platform.

The most recent guest was 21 Savage, who is a well-known gem dropper and smart mind in his own right. On the podcast, 21 Savage broke down how he landed Morgan Freeman for his latest album. TIP also revealed a story with Morgan of his own involving him getting kicked off a movie cast.

21 also broke down a scary situation when he got shot on his 21st birthday, the same year he had his first child.

“I got shot the same year I had my first child, so I feel like that was just one of them experiences that just was like, ‘Bruh this s*** real,'” said 21.

He then broke down the story of how someone opened the back door of a car driven by his best friend Jonny B and opened fire. Johnny B was killed and 21 was hit in the collar bone, arm, hand, finger, and neck and struggled to call 911 because his phone was covered in blood.

He then detailed how police arrived at the shooting before the ambulance and handcuffed him despite him being injured. Luckily he was whisked away to the hospital.

“The ambulance pull up – it’s a lady nurse and the man who was driving,” he said. “They put me on the stretcher, cut my clothes off. She say, ‘Let’s take him now because if Sarge get here, he’ll fuck around and die because they’ll be trying to ask us questions before letting us take him away,’ type s*** That s*** f***d with me.”” After that, that really changed a n***, that’s when I started rapping.” “On your birthday, what birthday was it?” asked Tip. “21st,” said 21. “Is that how you got your name, 21 Savage?” asked Tip. “Nah, hell nah,” replied the rapper.

Perhaps the most viral moment of the podcast, though, was T.I. breaking down something he refers to as “thot prevention.” Yep, once again, T.I. is in the hot seat for speaking on women’s bodies and, more specifically, controlling his daughters. Aside from this particular detail, the entire convo was worth viewing.