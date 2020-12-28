Bossip Video

Utah Utes running back Ty Jordan–the star who won the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Player of the Year award this year–has died at the age of 19.

Jordan was at home in Denton, Texas when he was reportedly involved in an accidental shooting. According to initial reports, the young player accidentally shot himself. “Following a preliminary investigation, it is believed the gun was accidentally discharged by the victim. There is no threat to the public,” the Denton PD shared on social media shortly after being called to the scene.

Following this tragic news, social media was flooded with tributes for the young player. The program shared a simple tribute to Jordan, writing, “Rest In Peace, #22. Forever in our hears. We love you, Ty.”

Utes football coach Kyle Whittingham also shared a statement about Jordan after the news broke.

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan,” Whittingham said. “Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

The Utes Instagram account also posted a heartfelt video tribute to Ty, writing, “For every memory we have of Ty on the field, there are a million more to treasure of the man he was off it. A brother. A son. A friend. A person whose soul, energy and smile could light up any room. 22, you are forever in our hearts. #LLTJ ❤️”