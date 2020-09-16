Ho Sit Down: Anti-Masker Karen In Utah Compares Her Petty PPE Plight To George Floyd Being Murdered

If you voted for Donald Trump you are likely not to be very smart (and you’re probably racist). Trump won 45.1% of the vote in Utah in 2016 so we know that close to half the state aren’t the sharpest knives in the drawer. That said, this is some of the dumbest s#!t we’ve ever heard and it would be hilarious if it wasn’t a matter of life and death.

The “oppressed” folks of St. George, Utah filled the streets to fight for their “freedom” against the “tyranny” of protective face coverings that have been mandated by local government to stop the spread of COVID-19. Apparently, the citizens of St. George think that this virus is a hoax and the damn-near 200,000 dead people aren’t really dead. They must be hiding out in Cuba with Tupac.

We should remind them of what happened to folks in Indonesia for not wearing a mask, but we digress.

The local news station, ABC4, was on the scene and interviewed this heffa named Shauna Kinville who fixed her unseasoned face to speak the name of George Floyd to compare his “I can’t breathe” to her socially-distant suffocation.

Mr. Floyd tragically passed on May 25th after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes in an attempt to “arrest him.”

Floyd was wrongfully handcuffed on suspicion of having a counterfeit $20 bill.

This anti-mask demonstration in St. George, Utah displays astonishing ignorance. Ignorance out of a horror movie. How can we survive as a country with this sort of proudly hostile ignorance in our midst?

pic.twitter.com/37Cp2gYGds — JRehling (@JRehling) September 14, 2020

FDB and everybody who loves her. Dusty soup cookie got the nerve to compare a MURDER to having to wear a mask to SAVE LIVES.

Please fall down the stairs, Shauna Kinville.