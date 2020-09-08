Mississippi Pride: Funniest, Wildest & Craziest Tweets From The Pole-Rockin’, Pistol-Poppin’ “P-Valley” Finale

“Country boy, home-bred, raised off of cornbread/started off with short paper/now I’m having long bread” ayeeee Lil Murda slidddd on his new club-rocker “Mississippi Pride” that he performed at the Pynk in the littest scene we’ve seen in a minute.

Lil’ Murda and Miss Mississippi done did it again. Was y’all feelin’ the Mississippi Pride? #PValley pic.twitter.com/bbcFK8PQhh — P-Valley (@PValleySTARZ) September 7, 2020

Everyone’s been buzzing over the certified cake-clapper that set the tone for Sunday’s highly anticipated season finale packed with p-pops, thrilling drama and gunshots.

In the best directed episode of the hit series, we see Lil Murda step into stardom while Hailey is terrorized by her ex Montavious who forces her to dance for him in the Paradise Room.

At some point, we knew the slimy abuser would find her after she scammed away his money with Mercedes who attempts to save her before getting caught up too.

Uncle Clifford straps up with a gun to save Hailey and Mercedes from Montavious in the midst of a poppin’ night at the Pynk where we also see Lil Murda meeting with a label head who has his eye on Miss Mississippi who can’t shake her abusive baby daddy.

And that’s when s*** hits the fan with Hailey and Mercedes fighting Montavious along with Uncle Clifford who fires shots in the struggle while Diamond brawls with Mississippi’s baby daddy who also fires shots and sparks chaos in the club.

Whew chile, it was quite the MESS FEST that ends with Mississippi shockingly pulling a gun on Diamond as he’s whooping her abuser and Montavious seemingly being killed.

In the aftermath, it’s HAILEY who beats Andre and the greasy mayor with her scam money to save the Pynk making her partners with Uncle Clifford.

As for our girl Mercedes, well, she STILL didn’t get her last dance and goes out sad in a heartbreaking scene where she tries to reunite with her evil mother who reminds her that they’re dead to each other.

How do you feel about the exciting finale? What do you think happens in Season 2? Did you feel sorry for Mercedes? Do you think Lil Murda blows up as a rapper? Will Diamond ever get Mississippi? Tell us in the comments and peep the funniest, wildest and craziest reactions on the flip.