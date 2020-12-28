Bossip Video

What a transformation!

French Montana took the time everyone was taking to social distance this year to get his health straight and now the rapper is is out here giving Sober Zaddy vibes as he reveals a brand new body along with a new chapter in life for XXL.

We haven’t heard much from French in 2020 and it was done intentionally. The rapper reveals he decided to change his life after waking up in the ICU in Los Angeles after his birthday party in November, 2019.

I was in icu last year this time ! Life punched me in my face lol. FAST FORWARD A YEAR LATER….

GOD IS THE GREATEST THANK YOU FOR ALL THE SUPPORT!! WHAT A WAY TO CLOSE OUT THE YEAR !

The 35 year-old “Unforgettable” rapper shares that he is has turned a brand new leaf leading into the new year. The At 36-years-old, French confessed to XXL that he would take Adderall when he wanted to stay up and Percocets for pain relief, which then became a “hobby” for him and then it ended up being an addiction. “I feel like 90 percent of musicians on that,” he shares. “It was just overdoing something for too long.And, to the point where, now sober is becoming my new high.”

Here’s a reminder of what French looked like, just last year.

What do you think about his transformation?