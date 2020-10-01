HAAAAAN?! NeNe Leakes Denies Alleged Affair With French Montana

“WHO SAID DAT?!” That’s the question NeNe Leakes is asking after a salacious rumor hit the net about her and French Montana. As previously reported Wendy Williams’ friend Madina Milana called out the housewife for shading the talk show host on social media.

According to Madina, NeNe’s “a bug” who (randomly) got groped by French Montana.

Madina alleged that the very married Mrs. Gregg Leakes liked the rapper fondling her kitty cat and flirted with him in an SUV.

“Why won’t you talk about the part where when we was in a truck you was letting French touch all on your s****?!” said Madina. “That’s right, you were all up under French Montana, a whole married woman, NeNe!”

NeNe clearly caught word of the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star’s comments and she laughed them off in an IG post. “Looking for this damn Kat that @frenchmontana done SNATCHEDDDDDD 😭,” she captioned a picture of her rifling through a Chanel bag.

“John Doe wit all these liessssss! Say what now!?!? 😂” she added in another.

Madina has since responded with a very odd video demonstrating the alleged French Montana “kat snatch.” In it, someone cups her cooch via her handbag, and she moans wildly.

That’s not weird at all, right?

This isn’t the first time NeNe’s been accused of cheating on her husband.

Back in May, allegations surfaced that NeNe’s been secretly seeing a man named Rodney White for yeaaaars and has been openly spotted with him.

Sources told Page Six they spotted NeNe and White having dinner at Bâoli in Miami in early January 2019 while Leakes’ husband Gregg, 65, was battling stage 3 colon cancer in Atlanta. The sources said that NeNe was openly “kissing, cuddling and sitting on the lap” of the “tall, handsome black man” that she’s been allegedly seeing since 2017.

Kenya Moore “confirmed” the rumors saying that “so many people knew” but NeNe shook the allegations off and added in a sarcastic post; “Let us cheat in peace.”