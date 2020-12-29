Bossip Video

Nipsey Hussle fans have a reason to get excited, according to his friend and longtime collaborator J Stone.

While fans probably haven’t been expecting a follow-up to Victory Lap, due to Nipsey’s tragic passing, it seems like there’s a post-humous project in the works.

During a recent appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Hussle’s close friend J Stone explained that there are a lot of unreleased Nipsey Hussle verses floating around various studios, which could end up on an album, sometime in the future.

“It’s so much music this n***a done did, bro. Like you wouldn’t even imagine, bro,” J Stone explained. “There’s s**t I haven’t even heard when I thought I heard everything.”

He went on to say that these verses are going to be compiled to create a posthumous album for the fans, assuring everyone his team won’t put out anything subpar.

“It’s definitely going to be another Nip album,” he went on to say. “But, it’s All Money In so we ain’t going to put out nothing Micky. … Rest in peace to [Pop Smoke]. I feel like if they would’ve held on to his music more and put it out the right way, it would’ve been received differently. But, the music was still good and we needed it at that time.”

While a posthumous album is a whole different story, we have gotten to hear a few verses from Nipsey following his passing, including his recent verse on Big Sean’s “Deep Reverence,” which he has received a Grammy nomination for.

The “Prolific” rapper also makes two posthumous appearances on J Stone’s new album The Definition of Pain.

Watch the FULL interview down below.