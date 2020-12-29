Bossip Video

White women might not have always had voting rights or agency in their marriage but one thing they’ve always had is the f***ing audacity.

Hillary Baldwin Hayward-Thomas is a white woman. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts. She went to a Ritz-y (pun intended…think about it, take second…) private high school and worked as an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. She is a white woman. Her father, David Thomas Jr., was a lawyer and had a Bachelor’s degree in Spanish. That’s about as close to being “Spanish” as “Hilaria” ever got.

Last week, un escándalo broke out on social media when a user posted the following:

What followed was a detailed thread exposing “Hilaria’s” longstanding scam posing as Spanish. She was legit running around using a fake Spanish accent and purposefully forgetting words in English. She is Rachel Dolezal-Gutierrez. Look at this s#!t.

According to PageSix, one of her websites even falsely lists her country of origin as “Mallorca, Spain”. “Hilaria’s” cocina hizo tan calor que ella tiene que ir en Instagram to finally admit that she has no sazón in her soul. She doesn’t even know what Fabuloso smells like. That post has since been deleted but the internet never forgets and her embarrassing admission has been passed around online for days on end now.

When it comes to her…inconsistent accent, “Hilaria” tried to limpia en pasillo seis by offering this terribly weak excuse:

“I am that person, if I’ve been speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them or if I’m speaking a lot of English, I mix that, it’s one of those things I’ve always been a bit insecure about.”

Yeah, sure. Whatever, lady. Considering that “Hilaria” is married to the most famous Trump impersonator in the world, SNL’s Alec Baldwin, we’re surprised that he didn’t try to build a wall around her to keep her from “stealing” American jobs…