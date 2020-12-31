Bossip Video

Heyyy Joy!

Classy business baddie Joy M. Hutton is the woman you want as your friend or wife (or both) who brought her alluring energy and larger-than-life locks to Season 3 of OWN’S hit dating show “Ready to Love” (airs every Friday at 9 pm EST/8 pm CST).

If you’re late to the party, the show places 20 well-moisturized men and women in one location to see if they are truly ready to find love.

Joy, 38, joined the cast with high hopes and the best intentions.

“When I got the call for ‘Ready to Love’, I was surprised and instantly began to doubt what has turned out to be an amazing experience,” revealed Joy. “Dating after divorce requires a lot of internal evaluation and makes the process a bit more sensitive. But I chose to give it my best shot because I do believe I am worthy of genuine love and happiness.”

While she was initially reluctant to put herself out there on national TV, she ultimately chose to take a leap of faith and potentially find a bae which appears entirely possible based on recent events (*wink wink*).

Aside from driving men heart eye crazy every Friday on OWN, the gorgeous Houstonian (by way of Chicago) thrives as a successful business consultant. In addition, she’s creator of On the Go Glam–an innovative new beauty platform that enables glam professionals to come to you on demand.

“I was attending an event in L.A. and wanted my makeup done, but it was 7 o’clock in the morning and everything was closed,” says Hutton. “I thought to myself, wouldn’t it be great if there were an app that allowed me to book someone to come to my hotel room? And that’s how On the Go Glam was born!”

In addition to OTGG, she’s also Houston’s new Google coach who took a break from running the world to chat with us about everything from “Ready To Love” to her luxurious tresses to potentially dating Tyler Perry in an essential interview you can view below: