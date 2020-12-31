ONE LAST SERVING!

Back at it again for the last time in 2020 with an essential collection of tidday meats and treats to get you to 2021 happily and safely.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Queen Hottie Megan Thee Stallion closing her incredible year out with a series of spectacular thirst traps.

You may remember that she covered TIME’s 100 issue where she was profiled by Taraji P. Henson who lauded the rapper’s strength despite potentially debilitating circumstances including being shot and losing her mother, father, and grandmother.

“I don’t like to put the stigma of the word strong on Black women because I think it dehumanizes us, but she has strength—strength through vulnerability,” wrote Taraji about Meg. She’s lost much of her family—her mother, her father, her grandmother—yet she is the epitome of tenacity, of pulling herself up by her bootstraps. She was shot this summer, and still people tried to tear her down. But she’s out here still loving and being sweet.”

At this point, we’re all ready for 2020 to GET THE HELL ON so we can move toward some semblance of normalcy in 2021.

This week’s compilation also features some of our faves like Draya Michele, Kayla Nicole and Saweetie delivering heat along with Bria Myles and Bernice Burgos giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Yasmine Lopez, Ana Montana and so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy some Thanksgiving meats and treats on the flip.