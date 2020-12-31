Bossip Video

Whole lotta sass!

After months of leaks and delays, Playboi Carti FINALLY dropped his long-awaited “Whole Lotta Red” album that he celebrated in a red-tinted listening party while his fed up baby mama Iggy Azalea aired him out on Christmas Eve AND Christmas.

Based on these pics, we don’t think Playboi knew Iggy was dragging him for allegedly skipping out on Christmas with their 9-month-old son Onyx. At one point, he looks blissful while cackling it up with Lil Yachty.

Oh, but Iggy wasn’t done and alleged Playboi was celebrating with his side chick (who isn’t pictured in these photos)–a woman Iggy alleges he had sex with while she was pregnant and “hid in a closet” to avoid getting caught.

She also claimed Playboi told her that he wanted to take her and their son on a family vacation but canceled.

“Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH.” “This man had a whole family vacation to planned 48hrs ago & I hope this message gets to you girl. Although you hid in a whole closet from my house keeper so it’s not like you have any dignity I guess. To clarify this man was literally at my house last night telling me he loves me. So this is very much NOT me being bitter, it’s me not ducking with trifling a** s*** that happens at the expense of my son. Everything not for the net, but at a certain point when someone just taking advantage like CRAZY airing it out is all you can do. Night.”

But nope, Iggy STILL wasn’t done and exposed even more transgressions.

According to her, he skipped the birth of their son to (allegedly) play Playstation 5 with fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert in Philly. She also said Playboi has yet to sign their son’s birth certificate.

“This man was in Philly playing PS5 mid pandemic the day my son was born even tho it was a scheduled c section. I had Onyx alone completely cause he was my only visitor approved with Covid. We lived together at that time. “And even tho onyx was a PLANNED baby, that we both wanted,” she said. “On some weirdo s***, he has still refused to sign his birth certificate. He’s 9months old. Won’t even give his son he claims to care so much about his own last name.”

Yep, a Christmas MESS in the middle of Playboi’s chaotic album release that went from bad to worse when disappointed fans slandered the highly anticipated project featuring Kanye, Kid Cudi & Future.