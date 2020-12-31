Bossip Video

They’re still going strong.

It’s been a few weeks since Future and Dess Dior, a bright young rapper from Savannah Georgia, have made things Instagram official and clearly he’s still in the game! Although no details have been shared about their relationship, they seem to be getting rather serious. First the pair was spotted in matching outfit right before Christmas and then again on the holiday, coordinating jackets.

Fans noticed in a video Dess posted that there was a ring on her finger, sparking engagement chatter. Does this look like an engagement rock to you?

Rings aside, Dess has been rocking lots of new jewelry lately. Yesterday she shared videos in her IG stories showing her and Future out shopping together. In one clip, Dess waves the camera around in a selfie video and Navaydius can be seen staring out of the car window next to her.

Previously, Future sparked engagement rumors when he was dating Lori Harvey. The influencer showed of an iced-out ring from the star, captioning the clip “wife life.”

Can you see Future spending the rest of eternity with Dess?