These two are still going strong.

Rapper Dess Dior and Future are still out here coupled up, contrary to the predictions of fans. The pair have lasted more than a week!

The burgeoning lovebirds were seen out and about ATL with one another. Future and 22-year-old Dess wore matching Chanel varsity jackets. The couple was spotted outside of Lyfe, a restaurant and night club in their complementary get ups holding hands.

It’s been almost a month since Dess revealed she was dating the star, posting a photo of them together in her IG stories. Future further confirmed the news by posting photos of them to his stories as well. At the time, fans noticed that the lovers were on vacation at an undisclosed location, posting themselves horseback riding on white-sand beaches.

This is the second romantic fling Future has been linked to this year, making headlines for dating Steve Harvey’s step-daughter, Lori Harvey. So far, the rapper has not commented publicly on that split.

Dess seems to be really happy with her Future romance, sharing video of herself blasting her boo’s latest music last night.

Dess is a rapper herself. She recently signed a deal with Lil Baby, having a close friendship with his girlfriend Jayda Cheaves. Earlier this month, Dior dropped a fiery new single and visual for her track “Rich B*tch.”

The bubbling female rapper also recently teamed up with Maliiibu Miiitch and Coi Leray for their Christmas inspired trap anthem “Merry X Mas.”

Are YOU feeling Future and Dess as a couple so far?