You already know what time it is!

The state of Georgia is front-and-center once again as we are just 24 hours from possibly the biggest runoff election in United States history between Jon Ossoff, Rev. Raphael Warnock, Senator David Perdue, and Kelly Loeffler for the two open Senate seats in the Peach State. Georgia witnessed historic turnout at the polls in the November election due to the efforts of many on the ground like Stacey Abrams who have been putting in the work to ensure that poll participation is as high as it can possibly be.

Black Girls Vote and CivicGeorgia are two groups who have been on the front lines of that work and their joint effort, Party At The Mailbox, is a campaign reflective of their unwavering desire to brings souls to the polls via a very creative and community-oriented gift box. Party At The Mailbox began in Baltimore, Maryland in 2020 as a way to safely engage in get out the vote (GOTV) work in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has since spread to Philadelphia and Detroit and now Atlanta has become the fourth city to participate as the critical election date of January 5 fast approaches.

Black Girls Vote and Party At The Mailbox founder Nykidra “Nyki” Robinson spoke to BOSSIP exclusively about her organization’s work and the warm reception that they have received since expanding to ATL:

Our campaign, Party at the Mailbox is about engaging, educating, and exciting voters. We are celebrating democracy and our right to vote. Besides, who doesn’t like a party? We’re a small grassroots team and to be welcomed into Georgia by so many has been extremely rewarding. There are so many organizations on the ground who genuinely want to educate voters and we are happy we can join the voting party in the A!

One of the biggest joys of this project is funding over 15 grassroots organizations in GA with sub-grants. We simply wanted to amplify the great work of others. It’s not about competition, but collaboration. This is only the beginning.



COVID-19 and voter fatigue are legitimate obstacles that many on the ground have had to overcome over the past year but efforts like Black Girls Vote, Civic Georgia, and Party At The Mailbox are dedicated to smashing those barriers and uplifting the people. The PATM campaign is free to register and provides a bevy of local goodies to those who tap in. You can get you some special edition ‘Slutty Vegan’ Rap Snacks, Hotlanta Hot Sauce, ATL United face masks, voting posters, a t-shirt designed by a Spelman University student, and information about civic engagement. What’s not to like?!

RHOA star Porsha Williams, as well as actress Christine Adams from the hit TV series Black Lightning, have both been active parts of the campaign as they are deeply committed to lending their voices to this work. If you would like to get a box you can hit them up HERE and we expect each and every one of you to VOTE tomorrow if you haven’t done so already!