Bossip Video

It’s a celebration, voters!

Last night was one of joy and festival in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia as Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative and put on a concert featuring some of the city’s biggest stars. Jeezy, Monica, Keri Hilson, and Pastor Troy were joined by Rick Ross and Jack Harlow, rappers who have long called Atlanta “home”, to celebrate the state that has held national attention since election day 2020.

Tomorrow, January 5, will mark election day for the 2021 Senate runoff between Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock and Senator David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. In order to galvanize the local voting effort and give the hard-working WWAL volunteers a bit of a reward, a concert of socially-distant proportions was in order. The drive-up show was held at Atlanta’s famed Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood and was hosted by Kenny Burns and Streetz 94.5’s Su Solo.

The entire concert was live-streamed and you can check it out in the video below.

In addition to the performances, there were special messages presented throughout the night from Michelle Obama, Janelle Monáe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington and Chris Paul as well as Ambassadors Common, Jidenna, Yara Shahidi, Regina Hall and more.

“Celebrate Georgia” was simulcast at viewing events in both Savannah and Augusta where attendees got a free meal and some useful swag bag full of voting day goodies.

Georgia, tomorrow is the big day! GO VOTE!!!