Find your spark!

Pixar extended its heartstring-tugging winning streak with “Soul”–the famed animation studio’s first-ever film with a Black lead (Jamie Foxx) that delivers all the feels you expect from Disney’s most consistent movie house.

“In my career, I’ve never had to apologize for being Black,” Foxx reflected in an interview with Variety. “I was on ‘In Living Color’ — I had a Black boss [Keenan Ivory Wayans, who Foxx touts as a mentor], Black writers, Black creators. Then with ‘The Jamie Foxx Show’ it was all Black. So, I’ve never had to worry about turning my Black up or turning my Black down. I’ve just been me and it is always worked out for me. When I do that, great things come out of it.”

Jamie stars as a middle-school band teacher named “Joe Gardner” whose life hasn’t quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is jazz — and he’s good. But when he travels to another realm to help someone find their passion, he soon discovers what it means to have soul.

Splashed with vibrant colors and a heartfelt message about living vs. existing, “Soul” shines as a family film for kids AND adults while portraying Black people through a gorgeous lens rarely seen on screen.

“Kemp was smart, [he] was like, ‘No, I want him to be Black, I want that haircut to be [right],’” said Foxx about o-director and co-writer Kemp Powers. “When we’ve got to get a cut, that’s a cultural thing.”

Which part of “Soul” resonated with you the most? Do you think it’s the best film of 2020? Tell us down below and peep the best (and funniest) tweets from the award-worthy film on the flip.