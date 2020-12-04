Garcelle Beauvais Admits She Fancied Jamie Foxx But Says Sex Would Have Been Bad Job Security [VIDEO]

Garcelle Beauvais won over audiences in her longest running role as the beautiful Fancy on “The Jamie Foxx Show.”

Beauvais is a guest on Monday’s episode of “The Carlos Watson Show” and during the episode she’s asked about working with Jamie Foxx and whether they ever crossed any lines. Check out the exclusive clip below:

Garcelle and Jamie worked together for five years — you know he had to be BIG MAD when she got engaged right before they would have been free to FINALLY frolic together! Do you think it’s too late for them now? We know Jamie’s been linked with a couple of folks since his split from Katie Holmed last year but have any of them actually been serious?

Also, Garcelle is a free agent now after her recent split from the guy who appeared on “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” with her. Check out what she had to say to Carlos about her hopes for meeting her soulmate.

Seriously Garcelle? Don’t we all wish we could meet our match in such a manner? Who do you think would make a good match for Garcelle?

The new episode of “The Carlos Watson Show” with Garcelle Beauvais goes live at 1pm EST on Monday and we’ll update this post when it’s available.