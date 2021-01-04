Get A First Look at Saweetie’s “Grown-ISH” Character Indigo Literally Taking The Clothes Off Zoey’s Back! [VIDEO]

Tap, tap, tap in y’all! Saweetie is just a few weeks away from making her “Grown-ish” debut.

Freeform and the “grown-ish” cast are preparing for the show’s third season to return to the network January 21st. Yara Shahidi took to Instagram to share a photo with Saweetie from the set. As you can see the pair are wearing matching outfits.

Freeform also shared a clip from the upcoming season, which features Saweetie in her role as Indigo and Yara in her role as Zoey Johnson. For those who don’t recall, Zoey quit Cal U at the end of the year to pursue her styling career and she’s now working full time as a stylist for Joey Bada$$ and her second client Indigo. Check out the clip below…

Obviously the clip ends on a bit of a cliffhanger but you already know the vibes — between the image of Saweetie they released and Yara’s IG pic CLEARLY Indigo has Zoey give up her outfit. This is going to be a really interesting and fun season. We can’t wait!

Saweetie actually posted the same clip to her account as well.

Watch Saweetie make her acting debut as Indigo in the winter premiere of grown-ish on Thursday, January 21st at 8/7c on Freeform.