Bossip Video

A “Married At First Sight” season 8 star is happily in love and welcoming new motherhood.

Jasmine McGriff was featured on the Lifetime show back in 2019 and the Philadelphian was paired with Will Guess. The two seemed like they initially had chemistry but fizzled out in part because Will did not want to be intimate with Jasmine.

On Decision Day, Jasmine told the experts that she wanted to stay married and work it out but Will said he wanted a divorce and the rest is history.

Flash forward to 2020 and Jasmine’s moved ALL the way on with a new man and a NEW baby! The reality star excitedly shared the news on her Instagram on Christmas day with a photo of her cradling her baby bump. In her caption, she revealed that she gave birth to her son on December 22 and gave a sweet shoutout to “the love of her life.”

“What a year? This has truly been the year of unpredictable circumstances. I started this year off, accomplishing goals I’ve had for over 10 years; but when COVID showed it [sic] true colors, this allowed for a new goal to present itself…LOVE!” she wrote. “I’ve found a new love for affection, for completing tasks, and for family and friends. I was shocked to discover that I was growing my own sonflower but overwhelmed with love and support from those closest to me during such a rough time,” she continued. “On this Christmas Day, I just want to remind people to tell those you love them. Show them affection (even if from afar). Life is too short.” “To the love of my life, you have shown me more love than I’ve EVER experienced before,” she added. “The way you care for me and your prince should be rewarded with gold. You are everything to us!”

Jasmine went on to share a maternity photo of herself with her partner who looked dapper in a blue and black blazer.

Our sister site MadameNoire has pointed out that Jasmine and her “Married At First Sight” ex Will aren’t on the best of terms. She previously called him out for “attention-seeking” after he tried to wish her and her family well on Instagram. According to Jasmine, Will didn’t sign up for the show for the right reasons.

“Attention seeking behavior, I’m over it!” she said in response, telling him to delete everything about her and her family in his message. “Here you go saying a bunch of nothing! You hated production! You didn’t sign up honestly, you weren’t honest during the process and I called you out on it! Plz don’t F with me tonight! Cause I GOT TIME TODAY!!!”

Now it looks like Jasmine’s clearly found her well-deserved fairytale, congrats to her!