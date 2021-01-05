Bossip Video

SZA is looking especially sunny on the cover of the February issue of Cosmopolitan in a yellow crop top and matching skirt.

The singer and February cover girl opens up in the article about her regular yoga practice, embracing stillness under the shelter at home order and not even tripping over her Grammy losses (she was nominated for five, including Best New Artist, in 2018 following the release of her project Ctrl and another four in 2019 for her Black Panther track “All The Stars” which also features Kendrick Lamar).

Of those Grammy losses she told Cosmo:

“I’m just a girl from the ’burbs. I never had dreams of being nominated for a Grammy. I thought I was going to be a gymnast and a fu**ing business accountant somewhere. Or working at Nike corporate or some sh*t in Portland. Who knows, but something that involved a power suit. So it’s not a heavy burden. Once you’ve been nominated and lost, you’re very much free because you’re not concerned. I passed that threshold years ago—it’s an old energy to me. Why would I be mad?”

She makes a valid point. There’s plenty of people who never get even one Grammy nomination — she’s had nine and even though she hasn’t won one, she does still hold a record for the longest-Billboard-charting debut album ever by a Black female artist! SZA’s ability to keep everything in perspective served her well last year. The singer told Cosmo that 2020 “definitely affected my ability to create and just the way I see everything. It forced me to restructure.”

Speaking of her ability create — SZA also gave a little tease for the fans who have been hotly anticipating her next album drop.

“This album is going to be the sh*t that made me feel something in my…here and in here,” she continues, laying one hand on her heart and the other on her gut. “That’s what’s going to go on the album. I’m making all different types of sh*t every day from different places in my spirit.”

BTW the photos from the cover shoot are phenomenal. Are you seeing these? Which is your favorite look?