SZA Fessed Up To Decade-Old Drake Rendezvous After Fans Called Him A Cradle Robber — Nothing “Creepy” Was Going On!

Drake fans can breathe easy. Solana ‘SZA’ Rowe confirmed over the weekend that she DID date the Toronto rapper in the past, and it’s all love and peace — only he had the year wrong. SZA says she hooked up with the Six God in 2009, according to the singer herself.

This new revelation comes after Drake spilled deets about himself hooking up with SZA on the song “Mr. Right Now”, featured on 21 Savage’s last album. When the track first dropped, fans couldn’t stop thinking about the 12-year old fling, doing their own calculations on their ages. Many criticized Drake, who would’ve been around 22-years-old for dating 17 or 18-year-old SZA.

But SZA clarified for the critics that nothing “creepy” was happening between them, just innocent young people navigating life.

So It was actually 2009 lol... in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered. lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait . Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago .

Before all of the controversy, Drake promoted SZA’s latest video and single featuring Ty Dolla Sign in his IG stories. She didn’t comment on or why she allegedly unfollowed Drake after his verse outing their fling hit streaming services.

