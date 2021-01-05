Bossip Video

Did Angela dump her boyfriend?

Angela Simmons brought in the New Year with a friend in Miami, no boyfriend in sight and… he hasn’t been present on her Instagram page. Does this mean it’s a wrap?

Last summer, the reality actress went public with 2x middleweight champion boxer Daniel Jacob by sharing multiple photos of them together and supporting his career. The romance was surprising to fans who had never seen Simmons associated with Jacobs before he hinted at wedding bells in his caption under their photos. The clearly coupled-up photos were followed by Angela prepping for a boxing workout wearing a “TEAM JACOBS” sweatshirt, captioning the video, “Grinding #TeamJacobs Built Not Bought.”

Unlike Daniel, who still has traces of Angela Simmons all over his Instagram page, the influencer deleted most photos of him altogether and he hasn’t seemed to pop up with her recently.

When Angela and Daniel first made headlines over their relationship, his ex and mother of his 11-year-old son threw shade, calling the relationship fake to which neither of them responded.

In related news, Angela has incorporated boxing into her fitness routine, sharing clips of her work out.

Do you think these two have called it quits?