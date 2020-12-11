Bossip Video

Young icons!

It’s been nearly a decade since beloved sister duo Angela and Vanessa Simmons launched Pastry under their royal family’s Run Athletics imprint setting the tone for a series of successful ventures that include newly launched skincare line Simmons Beauty.

The impressive collection of cruelty-free products are made from natural organic ingredients and include everything from skin glow kits to Rose Glow Infused Rose Stem Cells at affordable price points.

With an exciting new venture and a popular reality franchise, the sisters had plenty to gush about in a new interview with Revolt where they opened up about Simmons Beauty while uplifting Black entrepreneurs in the space.

“Simmons Beauty is really a quarantine baby of mine,” said Angela. I’ve been wanting to do it. I was in the house stuck and felt everyone’s really concerned about their skin, right? You’re in the house with dry skin, you got time to do it yourself… I’m about seven products deep at this point. I have a toner already, a hydrating toner. My sister and I, I said, “Yo, we should do this toner together.” She was game, I was game. It made sense. She’s already got her own skincare stuff. Listen, can we collaborate here? She was down. It’s super cool.”

Together, the dynamic duo added another quality Black-owned business into the marketplace while hoping to empower the next generation of Black entrepreneurs.

“There’s room for everyone. Being a Black woman entrepreneur, it’s about inspiring the generation below us, the people who are looking to start businesses and companies to let them know it’s possible. Even when we started Pastry, that’s what it was about. Obviously sneakers were the main thing, but we’re always meant to be an aspirational brand. That goes into all of the businesses we have. We want to empower the next generation of people coming up.”

And, if you’re wondering, the 6th season of WE TV’s hit series “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” returns on Thursday, January 7 at 9 pm ET/PT where growing political division collides with pandemic pandemonium, leaving the OG’s of Atlanta hip hop on the brink of disaster. Peep the super teaser below:

To blow all your money on Simmons Beauty products, click here, and follow them on Instagram here.