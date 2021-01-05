Bossip Video

This story is still developing…

Dr. Dre is in the ICU at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering from a brain aneurism according to TMZ.

Sources say that Dre was rushed to the hospital yesterday and still remains in ICU while doctors run a myriad of tests to find out what caused the brain bleeding. He is said to be stable, awake, aware, and functioning.

We can only imagine how terrified his family is despite the current internal drama that they are embroiled in. We will bring you more details as soon as we have them.

Prayers up for a speedy recovery.