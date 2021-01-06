Bossip Video

Future is playing hard ball.

Future, father of six, is not trying to give up anymore coins to Eliza Reign than he already is, so he’s refusing to comply with subpoenas to release any of his financial information to her as requested in their ongoing child support case.

According to court records obtained by The Blast, Eliza is trying to get Nayvadius’ bank statements, tax documents, and other child support orders. She wants to see the information to justify her request for an increased amount in monthly child support. Eliza originally requested $53,000 a month in support based on his reported income. Future scoffed at the number saying he would pay her $1,000. Eliza rejected his proposal.

A Florida judge recommended Future pay $3,200 a month in support. Eliza believes the number reached is based on inaccurate financial information from Future. She believes he is much wealthier than he is claiming.

Thus far, Future is objecting to the subpoenas issued by Eliza’s team. But alas, on January 4, Eliza informed the court she will be issuing a subpoena to Wells Fargo Bank, where she apparently believes Future holds a bank account.

In tweets after news broke about Future’s refusal to give up his bank info, he shared cryptic tweets seemingly sending shots at Eliza.

“Blogs need to post more shit that’s gone change the world and not groupies. Leave me out the convo 2021 and see how far u can get. Love yourself”

Interesting. But like Future hinted, this isn’t surprising news right? Do you think Eliza is any step closer to getting a bigger child support bag out of her baby daddy?