A woman is currently in critical condition after being shot in Washington, D.C. and President-elect Biden is calling for order.

The news comes from CNN who noted that the unnamed woman was shot in the chest. Footage has surfaced online of a woman covered in blood being wheeled out of the Capitol.

No further details on her condition have been provided.

NBC White House Correspondent Geoff Bennett also noted that at least five people have been transported to the hospital, one being a police officer.

NewsOne reports that Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser instituted a mandatory curfew from 6 p.m Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday barring any non-essential travel in and out of the city. Essential workers are not included.

President-elect Biden has since gone live in a press conference and he’s calling for the Trump terrorists to STOP.

“The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America. Do not represent who we are. What we’re seeing are a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it’s disorder. It’s chaos. It borders on sedition, and it must end now. I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward,” Biden said, speaking from Wilmington, Delaware. “At this hour, our democracy’s under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times. An assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself. An assault on the people’s representatives and the Capitol Hill police sworn to protect them, and the public servants who work at the heart of our republic.”

This is TRUMP’s America.

This story is developing…