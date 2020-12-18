Bossip Video

She’s on yo a$$, Mr. President-elect.

Breonna Taylor’s mother is not playing a single game with Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. Tamika Palmer heard Biden loud and clear when he campaigned on the promise to bring accountability to police departments nationwide when they unjustly took the lives of Black people like her daughter. According to CNN, Tamika has written an open letter to the President-elect (32 more days, y’all!) that was published as a full-page ad in the Washington Post.

Tamika kept it one hundred in expressing the fact that Black America delivered Biden the White House and now it’s time to make payment for services rendered.

“For many Americans, a vote for you was a vote for Breonna, Jacob Blake, Casey Goodson and so many others who have been failed repeatedly by the criminal justice system under the current administration.”

Palmer also took it upon herself to do some lobbying by offering numerous suggestions of things that Biden could do to ensure that justice prevails whenever a trigger-happy cop decides that he or she wants to end a Black life. Those included are the reopening of cases that weren’t fully addressed during the Obama administration, appointing DOJ officials who are steeped in civil rights and have a track record of battling police brutality, and federal investigations of police departments with an inordinate amount of brutality cases pending.

Tamika ended her emotional letter to the President-elect with a stern message.

“We need your actions to show that you are different than those who pay lip-service to our losses while doing nothing to show that our loved ones’ lives mattered,” Palmer penned.

Here is the letter in its entirety:

No word from Biden or his camp about the letter but we’re watching them VERY closely.