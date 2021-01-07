Bossip Video

Jackie Aina, Alissa Ashley, and Makeup Shayla all came together on Wednesday to drag a fellow beauty guru who has been getting away with her antics for far too long.

The news cycle on Wednesday was dominated by updates regarding the terrorist attacks on the capitol in Washington D.C., courtesy of angry Trump supporters still convinced this guy somehow won the election he actually lost by a landslide.

Enter Amanda Ensing: a beauty guru who recently shifted her entire personality into one of those Trump supporters, constantly causing a stir online for spewing all the same rhetoric we’re used to hearing from angry white folks with pitchforks and confederate flags. She’s mockingly referred to as “Esther” by a lot of people, since she once compared herself to Esther from the bible, only further proving her own grand delusion.

Amanda’s shift into MAGA territory isn’t the only…we’ll use the word “funny”…thing about her online presence, though, as it’s not the first time she’s latched onto a different identity for attention. Over the years, her foundation has gotten increasingly darker…but it’s okay, because she’s Latina, apparently. She even refers to herself as a “mixed chick” in her Instagram bio, something she started claiming once the Caucasian brand deals started drying up.

For some reason, Esther took all the insane news surrounding the capitol as a badge of honor, tweeting about all the terrorists in attendance and writing, “still think Biden won? #MAGA.”

This is where the relentless dragging began, as Shayla replied, writing, “People showing up at the capitol doesn’t mean he won, just like you curling your hair and tanning your skin doesn’t mean you’re ‘MiXeD.'”

Jackie retweeted one of Ensing’s tweets, simply writing, “defund Amanda Ensing” before correcting herself to add, “*esther.” Amanda replied by deflecting, asking Jackie if she ever paid her taxes and telling her to capitalize the “E” in “Esther,” saying she should know that since she has a bible verse in her Youtube description.

“How would you know this, you been taking notes huh?” Aina asked. “Because I specifically remember you to my face telling me on a brand trip how you weren’t making money anymore because you were too white for brands and “girls like me” were getting all the deals. your rebrand makes sense now.”

She continued, “the crazy thing is when she said this to me it wasn’t even true. girls like me weren’t getting “all the deals” and White influencers were, and still are, paid much higher than we are. I said this to her but it went in one ear and out the other…this was yeeears ago and I forgot she even said that until recently. I don’t always feel the need to air out every encounter I have with influencers because guess what??? we ALL work with people we don’t like. if I blasted everyone all the time I would be the messy one.”

That’s when Alissa Ashley added some commentary, writing, “Yup, that’s when she decided to suddenly become a mixed chick overnight.”

She also defended Jackie and Shayla against Esther’s microaggressions, telling her to stop saying things online she wouldn’t say in person.

She tweeted, “I love how what you said to both Shayla & Jackie came from the mouth of a fucking racist. Go stick to your TikTok sources you weak ass bitch. You would not have this energy at all if this was in person and you know that.”

“And if you choose to respond to me I am begging you to make sure it’s something you will say to me in person because second shit reopens I’ll be sure that you do,” she continued.

When Amanda said she’s “Happy to meet up” with Alissa any time, Jackie responded with an absolute haymaker, writing, “meet up and do what? she not gonna let you use her foundation.”

Amanda Ensing’s random shift from a girl who talks about makeup into a girl who spews conspiracy theories about liberals is certainly a weird one, but luckily, most people out there see right through her bull**it. You’d think someone who wants to be a Black woman so bad would respect actual Black women…but jealousy is a terrible disease.