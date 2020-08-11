SocialBeauty Forvr Mood Mogul Jackie Aina Executive Producing Black Beauty Influencers Documentary

A literal contoured chocolate bar has an exciting new venture.

Jackie Aina who recently launched her Forvr Mood candles will executive produce and star in a documentary about Black women creating space in the diversity deprived beauty business.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Aina will EP alongside actress Andrea Lewis (Degrassi: The Next Generation), director Kwanza Nicole Gooden (Centric’s Being), and Emmy-nominated producers CJ Faison (Giants) and Takara Joseph (Giants and Project Involve Fellow) for the documentary called Social Beauty.

Influencer Jackie Aina to Executive Produce 'Social Beauty' Documentary (Exclusive) | Hollywood Reporter —- this is my project!! 🎉🥰cc ⁦@jackieaina⁩ https://t.co/uMPT45r1Ks — Andrea Lewis (@missandrealewis) August 10, 2020

The documentary is set to highlight “the success and impact of everyday Black women, turned top social media influencers dominating the mainstream beauty market and changing its standards, one tutorial at a time,” a spokesperson for Digitaldash PR said in a statement. “Social Beauty will take an exclusive inside look at the lives of these popular influencers and reveal how they turned a hobby into affluent entrepreneurial careers.”

Social Beauty will highlight some BIG names in the black beauty influencer space; blue-eyed beauty/tutorial Queen Cydnee Black, kinky-coily savant Naptural85, Nigerian influencer/inspiring burn survivor Shalom Blac, beautifully melanated black Barbie Nyma Tang, and mega influencer/mega-talented photog/MUA thee Alissa Ashley.

So excited for this! pic.twitter.com/ZXhc2dbwVM — Nyma Tang (@nymatang) August 10, 2020

“I’m so excited to be a part of something that shows our impact as black women in beauty,” says Aina to The Hollywood Reporter. “I hope through this project people will see that so many of us are passionate, multifaceted, and more than what you see outwardly. It is an honor being a part of a community that encourages so many of us to believe in ourselves and to look and feel beautiful even when often times the media encourages otherwise.” “The change I’ve seen in the beauty industry as a result of these dynamic women is underestimated. I grew up on TV and film sets learning how to do my own hair and makeup because there weren’t available beauty products that worked for me. These Black beauty influencers have led the charge in pointing out the lack of diversity in the beauty industry and inspiring more inclusion for women of color,” says film creator Lewis to The Hollywood Reporter.

Social Beauty is expected to film this fall. Congrats to all involved on this inspiring project!