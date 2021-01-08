Bossip Video

Oh, they’re getting comfortable!

It looks like Draya Michele and her boyfriend, LA Chargers player Tyrod Taylor, are easing into the public eye as a couple after being spotted in Hollyweird on a stroll together Tuesday night. Draya wore a bright red jumpsuit with her hair pulled back and a face mask as she was seen gripping hands with the athlete.

Tyrod walked alongside his lady in a light jacket and a face mask for the covid safe stroll. This is a huge step for the star who broke things off with ex-fiance Orlando Scandrick in late 2019. Draya made the announcement she was single of New Year’s Day 2020.

Chatter about about Draya and Tyrod started last summer after photos and video featuring the quarterback were made to Michele’s Instagram story. In September, the ex-reality star made a post depicting her watching a game against the Cincinnati Bengals that Taylor was playing in, which was quickly deleted.

She continued to update her followers with pictures hinting at the nature of her relationship with Taylor, and has been more comfortable about being seen with him in public as of late.

Are YOU feeling Draya and Tyrod as a couple?