Less than 24 hours after his one-day suspension, Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been suspended for good just two weeks before he is set to leave the office.

This week is shaping up to be a defining week in Trump’s time in office, which is saying a lot after his actions over the course of the past 4 years.

Earlier this week, he attempted to have his supporters overthrow the government. They were successful in breaking into the Capitol and starting a riot, but Joe Biden was still certified as the upcoming president. Throughout his term, the main point of communication between Trump and his MAGA fan base has been his Twitter account. After the failed coup earlier this week, Twitter suspended his account for 24 hours to stop him from further inciting violence or endangering anyone else. When he returned, he posted a lackluster video finally admitting he lost the election and claiming to focus on a peaceful transition of power. We all know that is far from the truth anyone who has been paying attention these past four years isn’t impressed.

So, to not risk him cutting off his act and returning to his old ways, Twitter has permanently suspended his Twitter account. It’s sad that it took 5 people losing their lives in the Capitol riot and our nation to be embarrassed for this to happen, but at least it finally happened.