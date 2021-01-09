Bossip Video

Awwww!

Zonnique Harris recently gave birth to a baby girl and now we’re finally getting to see a piece of her in the public. Last night, the star’s mother Tiny Harris shared a precious photo with grandbaby Harris sleeping on the chest of her grandpappy, rapper T.I. So far, the family has not shared the infant’s name.

Tiny captured the moment, revealing that the teeny infant had been cradled on T.I.’s chest all night. Tiny wrote:

Came right in & took over!! They slept like this all night!! She’s perfect in every way!! My baby @troubleman31 & Honey’s…Honey bun.. In love.

Isn’t this adorable?

In related news, Zonnique recently opened up about her experience giving birth and basically called it “nasty.” Where she returned to work for Fox Soul’s “The Mix”, she share with her costars what her experience was like.

“Um, the experience is … it’s really nasty! We’ll start there,” Pullins began. “I did not want to s— the whole time. I was like, ‘Don’t s—, don’t s—!’ Cause I do not even fart in front of my boyfriend in real life. Stuff like that is very nasty to me. He is just watching it and saying little comments and it’s really nasty.”

You can peep Zonnique’s entire baby update on “The Mix” here: