Tiny and T.I. Harris‘ daughter Zonnique had her baby last night and grandma Tiny was so excited to share the news with everyone about her “Gbaby.” The 24-year-old gave birth to a beautiful baby girl! 45-year-old Tiny posted last night around 11 p.m. a congratulatory message to her daughter and revealed the big news to fans.

Congratulations to my 1st💙 my LuvBug @zonniquejailee

Tiny stitched together a reaction video with a photo from Zonnique’s maternity shoot to share details of her first granddaughter, calling the baby “fat & cute.”

My Gbaby is so fat & cute!! Just as I dreamed she would be!! I told y’all Today was a very Blessed day straight frm God! & yes I just loved this video so I had to!!

Just last week, Zonnique shared photos from her last-minute maternity shoot, she got those photos together right in the nick of time!

Nique-Nique’s bestie Reginae Carter also posted a congratulatory message to the star and announced she’s also the baby’s Godmother, writing:

I cried my eyes out for you this morning! I promised to be the best God mom to my little sweet God baby! I love you so much. After today you Big Nique. A while mom. WOW. Congrats!

During her beautiful maternity shoot with PEOPLE, Zonnique gushed about how excited she was to meet her little girl.

“I’m so anxious to meet my child,” she shared at the time. “I’ve never felt so impatient for something to happen in my whole life, but I’m just extremely ready and happy for the next phase that’s coming my way very soon!”

Many fans are wondering if the new mom will be looking to tie the knot with her boo Bandhunta Izzy soon, but she says she just wants to focus on her little one.

“I’m honestly just looking forward to always having a partner and something that I can literally say I made that I’ll always be proud of and be able to grow with,” says the mom-to-be, 24. “And the lessons I’ll get to teach and learn all at the same time is a really exciting feeling for me.”

So sweet! Congratulations to Zonnique and her boo Bandhunta Izzy on their baby girl!