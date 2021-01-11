Bossip Video

Kenya Moore might have gotten some #RHOA redemption last night when it comes to one of her good girlfriends.

On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya surprised Cynthia Bailey with a winter-white themed engagement party to celebrate her upcoming nuptials to Mike Hill. According to Kenya, it was an ideal moment to redeem herself after previously almost ruining the moment when Mike surprised Cynthia with a ring.

In season 11 of the show, Kandi Burruss told Kenya that Mike was planning to propose to Cynthia and Kenya apparently couldn’t contain her excitement. She personally pointed out to Cynthia that ALL of Mike’s family was in attendance for her wine cellar opening and she even dropped this bomb while Kandi looked on in horror;

“I feel like he might propose tonight. My stomach has butterflies!” said Kenya.

After Mike indeed DID propose, Cynthia brought it up on the cast trip and wondered if her friend was shadily trying to spoil the moment, but Kenya downplayed it and said she had a “premonition.”



Quite a premonition, right?

Now, fast forward to RHOA’s current season, and Kenya’s probably feeling vindicated by successfully pulling off a lavish affair for Cynthia who was under the rouse that she’d be attending a meet-and-greet with Joe Biden during what was actually her engagement celebration.

Kenya wrote about successfully pulling off the sophisticated soiree on Instagram saying;

“I cried again tonight. This is one classy woman who has a giant heart. I’m so happy for you and Magic Mike 😜 I’m so happy that you were happy! Thank you to @eventsbymonet who pulled off an incredible feat within a short timeframe and all the incredible #blackownedbusiness that participated in this joyous occasion.

And thank you @kandi and a special shout out to @joebiden and @kamalaharris for almost making an appearance 😂#RHOA”

The Joe Biden-free engagement party turned out to be an amazing event and the housewife got serious kudos from her good girlfriend over it.

“Thank you Kenya! I know Mike & I were super hyped to meet president elect @joebiden lol, however, we truly appreciate you throwing us a surprise engagement party. We had a blast!🥂,” she commented on Kenya’s post.

Cynthia also explained on Watch What Happens Live why she expected President-elect Biden to be there.

“I was at the party and still was looking for Biden. I drove Mike crazy,” said Cynthia who was told Secret Service would be locking the doors to the event if you were late. “I knew this was a big election. He’s got to do what you’ve got to do. So if coming to an event that Kandi threw for him, like, I thought, hey, it did not seem far-fetched,” she explained. “And I was very excited to meet him, and I still expect and hope to meet him one day.”

Fair enough.

What did YOU think about Cynthia Bailey’s engagement party?