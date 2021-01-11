Another Bag Secured: D-Nice Featured In New Ford F-150 Campaign

Congratulations are in order for DJ D-Nice!

The famed ‘Club Quarantine’ DJ has been tapped by Ford for their new 2021 F-150 multicultural lifestyle campaign “More Than Tough” which debuted today.

“The ‘More Than Tough’ campaign recognizes and celebrates the spirit of American ingenuity,” said Dibrie Guerrero, multicultural marketing manager, Ford Motor Company. “By developing many innovative features to accommodate the diverse needs of its F-150 owners, Ford elevates what’s possible with a little creativity and the right pickup truck.”

The 30-second television spot titled “Work It Out” features D-Nice driving to a gig in a 2021 F-150 filled with DJ equipment. Respecting social distancing and responsibilities toward partygoers masking up, D-Nice brings the party to the people by utilizing available F-150 Pro Power Onboard™ to run his equipment.

Check out the campaign below:

This is pretty dope right? We’re so happy for D-Nice. All this success came out of him doing what he loves and helping so many other people at the same time.

“Being tough has new meaning to me after partying in ‘Club Quarantine’ with some of the strongest people I have ever met,” said D-Nice. “I’m proud to introduce the all-new 2021 Ford F-150 that they built tougher to take your hustle to the next level.”

The F-150 campaign includes digital and social activations which also includes an intersection of stories showcasing a male artist and female caterer who use their F-150 trucks to come together with D-Nice to celebrate a momentous occasion with the hip-hop classic “Call Me D-Nice” serving as the soundtrack. You know what that means! Get the publishing dollars too D.

As many people know, D-Nice, whose real name is Derrick Jones, kicked off his career in the mid-1980s as the youngest member of the hip-hop group BDP (Boogie Down Productions). More recently he’s been known for his work as a DJ and producer but he became even more famous last March, when the nationwide shelter-in-place orders brought the live entertainment industry to a halt. Alone in his home missing friends and family, D-Nice combated the loneliness head-on and created his, now famous, “Club Quarantine”. This original, inventive response to the pandemic provided a virtual dance club for millions of people to unite and collectively cope as D-Nice spun musical hits for hours on end.

For those of you in the market for a new truck, F-150 is part of Ford F-Series, which has achieved its 44th straight year as America’s best-selling truck and is the best-selling vehicle for the last 39 years. Ford’s understanding of truck customers informs new F-150 productivity features like available Pro Power Onboard, enabling owners to leave the stationary generator at home and free up cargo space.

In creating the ultimate durable, anywhere office, F-150’s new optional Interior Work Surface is ideal for signing documents, working on a 15-inch laptop or enjoying a meal when parked. The Interior Work Surface is available in both bench and captain’s chair seating configurations on XL to Limited. Knowing many customers prefer a console shifter, Ford has created a stowable unit for F-150, which easily folds into the center console with the push of a button and allows full access to the large work surface when in park.

To learn more about Ford’s newest products and services including the 2021 Ford F-150, visit www.ford.com.

