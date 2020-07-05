Faith & Finances: Kelly Rowland ‘Almost Lost Everything’ Trying To Keep Up With The Optics Of A Lavish Celebrity Lifestyle

While it’s definitely a common problem among celebrities, a lot of folks aren’t comfortable discussing the reality of the financial woes that come with trying to keep up with the Joneses. Kelly Rowland is opening up about her own experience with this, which she admits almost led to her losing everything.

During a recent conversation with her pastor, Erwin McManus, the singer was completely transparent about her past financial trouble and how her focused on living lavishly almost caused her to go completely broke.

“Even going through my own time where there was a lot of – no one will believe this and it’ll actually be the first time I talk about it – where I almost lost everything because I was so busy trying to keep up,” she told McManus. “Whether it was the look, whether it was the wardrobe, whether it was the car, whether it was the place, whether it was the – you know what I mean? All that silliness.”

Rowland goes on to explain that as soon as she got a small taste of that celebrity lifestyle, she went all out.

“When I got one of my first paychecks, I went to the grocery store and bought almost everything that my mom used to tell me was too expensive,” she continued. “I bought all of that s**t, had a party at my house, and everybody ate up everything. I’ll never forget it, because it was fun and it was something I was able to fund myself.”

Unfortunately, trying to keep up with that high is what ultimately led to Rowland feeling lost, not knowing how she could continue funding this new lifestyle she created.

“I was ‘rich broke,’ and I will never forget having this moment,” she revealed. “I called my best friend and I said, ‘I just don’t know what to do.’ ”

Despite her already dwindling finances, her friend suggested that she donate to a church. Her business manager even recommended against it, but Rowland went ahead and made the donation–which ended up working out in her favor.

“Literally the following week, things just started to happen. Good things.”

You can hear Kelly Rowland’s conversation about faith and finances in full down below: