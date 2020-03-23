The Absolute BEST (And Funniest) DJ D-Nice Tweets & Memes
#ClubQuarantine: The Absolute BEST (And Funniest) DJ D-Nice Tweets & Memes
Everyone’s B U Z Z I N G over DJ D-Nice’s now legendary #ClubQuarantine that shattered the whole entire internet while bringing together thousands of people including celebs like Michelle Obama, Tiffany Haddish, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, Lennox Lewis, Ellen DeGeneres, Stevie Wonder, Queen Latifah, Mark Zuckerberg, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, George Clinton, Will Smith and many, many more.
Oh yes, it was LIT and took the famed party DJ from 200K followers to over a million IN A DAY at a SKRESSFUL time in America where worry and uncertainty dominate the daily headlines.
Luckily for us, we still have internet access which allowed everyone to connect in the name of good music, good vibes and good people while Coronavirus chaos continued to disrupt every single aspect of our daily lives.
Peep the best (and funniest) DJ D-Nice tweets and memes on the flip.
