ClubQuarantine: The Absolute BEST (And Funniest) DJ D-Nice Tweets & Memes

When I'm about to leave #ClubQuarantine and DJ D-Nice transitions to a another song. pic.twitter.com/FF4hesfaLI — Nik Davis (@thedavisdiary) March 22, 2020

Everyone’s B U Z Z I N G over DJ D-Nice’s now legendary #ClubQuarantine that shattered the whole entire internet while bringing together thousands of people including celebs like Michelle Obama, Tiffany Haddish, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, Lennox Lewis, Ellen DeGeneres, Stevie Wonder, Queen Latifah, Mark Zuckerberg, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, George Clinton, Will Smith and many, many more.

Oh yes, it was LIT and took the famed party DJ from 200K followers to over a million IN A DAY at a SKRESSFUL time in America where worry and uncertainty dominate the daily headlines.

Luckily for us, we still have internet access which allowed everyone to connect in the name of good music, good vibes and good people while Coronavirus chaos continued to disrupt every single aspect of our daily lives.

“You ready to stop spinning?” D-Nice: pic.twitter.com/PdTavRixi2 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 22, 2020

