Paint the world pink!

Rising star Flo Milli kicked off 2021 with a Barbie-themed birthday bash where she also received a Gold plaque for hit single “In The Party” off her breakout EP “Ho, Why Is You Here?”

“This project is introducing a revamped newer me,” said the vibrant Alabama baddie in an interview with Complex. A newer version of myself that I’m still discovering. This phase of me comes with an ego and an attitude. This is setting the tone for what I have to come in the future, I want everyone to feel the energy I’m coming with.”

This pink-splashed party comes just a week after she went viral for her widely panned Beats By Dre commercial where she “flexed that clapback” with carefree dance moves in front of a Confederate statue.

And yes, it’s just as ridiculous, embarrassing and tone-deaf as it sounds.

The months-old ad was part of a not-sure-if-serious campaign (that also starred Cordae and Naomi Osaka) to promote the new Beats Flex headphones, with each clip focusing on racism and inequality.

Fast forward to a few days ago where she sorta kinda addressed the now infamous saga with a cheeky Instagram post captioned “Flex That Clapback” before celebrating her breakout year at her pinked out party.

Celebrity guests included Gunna and super manager Ebonie Ward who stepped into Flo Milli’s wacky wonderland that perfectly captured her bubbly persona.

Hopefully, 2021 is even bigger for the growing obsession who shines in a wave of exciting new women in Rap.