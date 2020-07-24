Raucous Raptress Flo Milli Drops ‘Ho, Why Is You Here’, Southern Bars Bring BIG Praise

An Alabama raptress is snappin’ on her EP and the Internet’s singin’ her praises.

Richly raucous rapper Flo Milli is asking a question previously asked by “Love & Hip Hop” icon Joseline Hernandez; “Ho, Why Is You Here?”

The southerner who made waves with her track “Beef” that dropped in June of last year…

has released her debut EP via RCA Records. On it, she gets raunchy and raucous all by herself, no features.

“This project is introducing a revamped newer me,” Flo Milli told Complex about her project. “A newer version of myself that I’m still discovering. This phase of me comes with an ego and an attitude. This is setting the tone for what I have to come in the future, I want everyone to feel the energy I’m coming with.”

The project has garnered praise from the likes of fellow Southern check casher, J.T. of the City Girls...

Flo Milli shit! — CITYGIRL🌃 (@ThegirlJT) July 24, 2020

and Kehlani.

nobody talk to me flo milli dropped 😫 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 24, 2020

Flo Milli also released a video for her track “Weak” directed by Sara Lacombe.

Are you feeling Flo Milli??? Stream her debut EP below.