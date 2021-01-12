Netflix Releases Preview Of Their 2021 Content
Year-In-Preview: Here’s A Look At The Films Coming To Netflix In 2021
If there was any doubt that Netflix was holding the big bag it should be shattered after today.
On Monday the streaming platform teased their upcoming 2021 slate with a cute promo video featuring Joey King, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Jonathan Majors, Gal Gadot, Idris Elba, Dave Bautista, Regina King, Jennifer Garner, Amy Adams, Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, Timmy from Liquor Mart, Lin Manuel Miranda, Jason Momoa, Lana Condor, Noah Centineo and Halle Berry chatting it up as part of a group text chain gearing up for Tuesday’s big reveal
It’s pretty cute riiiight? But the big reveal itself is even more impressive. The entertainment giant unveiled snippets of footage from 27 different titles due to debut later this year. “New Movies. Every Week. All Year,” promised the explosive motion graphics interspersed between the hotly anticipated titles including, ‘The Harder They Fall,” ‘Malcolm & Marie’,’The White Tiger’ and ‘Don’t Look Up.’
Check out the promo below, followed by a full listing of the titles that appear:
The Harder They Fall
Thunder Force
Bruised
Tick… Tick… Boom!
The Kissing Booth 3
To All The Boys: Always And Forever
The Woman In The Window
Escape From Spiderhead
Yes Day
Sweet Girl
Army Of The Dead
Outside The Wire
Bad Trip
O2
The Last Mercenary
Kate
Fear Street
Night Teeth
Malcolm & Marie
Monster
Moxie
The White Tiger
Double Dad
Back To The Outback
Beauty
Red Notice
Don’t Look Up
Which titles are you most excited to see? We were so excited to see ‘The Harder They Fall’ as the first movie mentioned. Hopefully that means we’ll see a trailer (or better yet, the movie) soon!
