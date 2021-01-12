Year-In-Preview: Here’s A Look At The Films Coming To Netflix In 2021

If there was any doubt that Netflix was holding the big bag it should be shattered after today.

On Monday the streaming platform teased their upcoming 2021 slate with a cute promo video featuring Joey King, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Jonathan Majors, Gal Gadot, Idris Elba, Dave Bautista, Regina King, Jennifer Garner, Amy Adams, Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, Timmy from Liquor Mart, Lin Manuel Miranda, Jason Momoa, Lana Condor, Noah Centineo and Halle Berry chatting it up as part of a group text chain gearing up for Tuesday’s big reveal

It’s pretty cute riiiight? But the big reveal itself is even more impressive. The entertainment giant unveiled snippets of footage from 27 different titles due to debut later this year. “New Movies. Every Week. All Year,” promised the explosive motion graphics interspersed between the hotly anticipated titles including, ‘The Harder They Fall,” ‘Malcolm & Marie’,’The White Tiger’ and ‘Don’t Look Up.’

Check out the promo below, followed by a full listing of the titles that appear:

The Harder They Fall

Thunder Force

Bruised

Tick… Tick… Boom!

The Kissing Booth 3

To All The Boys: Always And Forever

The Woman In The Window

Escape From Spiderhead

Yes Day

Sweet Girl

Army Of The Dead

Outside The Wire

Bad Trip

O2

The Last Mercenary

Kate

Fear Street

Night Teeth

Malcolm & Marie

Monster

Moxie

The White Tiger

Double Dad

Back To The Outback

Beauty

Red Notice

Don’t Look Up

Which titles are you most excited to see? We were so excited to see ‘The Harder They Fall’ as the first movie mentioned. Hopefully that means we’ll see a trailer (or better yet, the movie) soon!